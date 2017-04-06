Just For Kids hosted a public forum in Beckley

Community members got a chance to speak out about child abuse at a public forum Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Beckley. Just for Kids Advocacy Center hosted the event at the Crossroads Mall.

This event gave people a chance to speak out about abuse and what they're concerned about. This included someone's legal responsibility to report suspected abuse.

"Having information provided to everyone is an important piece and that's what we wanted to do out of the public forum was to say yes we have a responsibility to help train the community on how to report abuse and we're happy to do that," said Scott Miller with Just For Kids.

If you weren't able to attend the forum and want more information on how to report abuse, you can contact Just for Kids.