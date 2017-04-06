Subaru Dealers Around the State Donated to Share the Love

Thursday, April 6, 2017, the United Way hosted a for several very generous donors. Eight West Virginia Subaru retailers partnered with the United Way of Southern West Virginia for the Share the Love event

Representatives from the auto dealers presented the United Way with a check today, totaling more than 51,000 dollars.

"In this case the retailers also had the option to match the donation and every one of them, all 8 dealers in West Virginia matched the donation of 250 dollars a car, that way we were able to raise 51 thousand dollars for flood relief here in West Virginia," said Regional Marketing Manager Jonathan Rivard.

They also donated thousands of books to local libraries.