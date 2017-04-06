Volleyball event hoping to bring awareness to Autism

An annual fundraiser to help kids with Autism is quickly approaching. Volleyball for Autism will be hosted by the Browning Special Services Club at New River Community and Technical College.

According to New River public relations manager, it is estimated about one in every 50 children in Southern West Virginia have autism. The money goes towards autism education and treatment at the Autism Recovery Resource Center.

"Proceeds are donated to The Un-Prescription for Autism, which is a non-profit that operates with Autism Health, which is a center in Beckley. Autism Health actually serves patients in 16 states and yes they're located here in Beckley, but the money raised at this event, all the proceeds from Volleyball for Autism it stays local in West Virginia."

The tournament will be on Saturday, April 22nd at Memorial Baptist Church. The first game will begin at 9 a.m.