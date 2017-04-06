Southern West Virginia Experiencing Random Weather Patterns

We're still only in the first week of April, 2017 but it hasn't truly felt like Spring yet.

Weather we saw Thursday April 6, 2017 in our area ranged from cloudy, to rainy, to sunny and back to cloudy again.

Our StormTracker 59 meteorologists are predicting some light snowfall overnight. Stephen Stover, a Raleigh County native 59News spoke with, said he's waited to start gardening this spring because of how random the weather pattern has been.

"Oh it's a mess," Stover said. "It can't make up its mind what it's gonna do. It's gonna rain, it's gonna snow, be sunny, you never know from one day to the next."

Our meteorologists said the Western part of Greenbrier County could see up to 4 in. of snow Friday April 7, 2017.

