WV Governor Declares April Autism Awareness Month

The West Virginia governor is using this month to recognize people with autism.

Gov. Jim Justice will have the governor's mansion porch lit up blue throughout the month for this campaign. He has officially declared April, 2017 as Autism Awareness Month.

Becky Cook, a community resource advocate with Mountain State Centers For Independent Living, said this is an important cause to support.

"Autism awareness month not only helps with fund raising but it helps with things they could be a part of and need, special awareness activities that people can come and be a part of," Cook said.

Gov. Justice announced he is working to spread more awareness about autism because it is the fastest growing developmental disorder in the country. He said that one in 68 children are born with autism.

