State Budget Cuts Could Jeopardize Higher Education For Many Students

The new West Virginia budget could be devastating for higher education in the Mountain State.

A proposed budget from the Senate cuts more than $40 million for state colleges and universities. Tuition hikes and layoffs seem to be the only answers for institutions relying on state funding if this budget passes into law.

"I think it would be horrible for us to have that kind of cut," Ronni Wood, Concord senior, said. "Not only for the faculty and staff who may lose their job because of it. But also the students who are already strapped for cash having to put more money into their college education."

Wood is the Student Government Association president of the university. Being from Boone County, she said she's one of the few in her community to pursue a degree.

"Through higher education, I know that I will have a job in the future, and I will have one more than just a minimum wage position," Wood said. "So it helps me prepare for my future."

Dr. Kendra Boggess, Concord president, hopes to get more students like Wood to attend the university.

But Dr. Boggess told 59News the Senate's budget may force her to raise tuition costs up to 10 percent, and potentially miss out on quality students who can't afford it.

"Among many of our students, higher tuition is devastating to their dreams," Dr. Boggess.

The House also approved a budget that would cut 6 percent from higher education funding. Gov. Jim Justice is proposing smaller cuts for state funded colleges and universities as well.

"One of the most important areas of the budget making process, I think, is higher ed," Dr. Boggess said. "If we want to see the state grow and we want to see the state grow and we want the state to be successful long term, we need to invest in our people, in our young people."

The governor has extended the deadline to pass a budget into law to Sunday April 9, 2017.

