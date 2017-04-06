Bluefield WV Police Looking For Shooting Suspect - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Bluefield West Virginia Police are on the hunt for a shooting suspect.  Detectives said a shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday April 4, 2017.  The suspect, Taurean Miller, reportedly shot from outside through the windows of a home where a man and woman inside were almost hit.  It happened at a home on Washington Street in Bluefield.  No injuries were reported.  Detective J.B. Fox said it was a domestic dispute.  Officers found 2 shell casings and 2 bullet holes in the home.  Warrants have been issued for Miller.  He's facing 2 counts of Attempted Murder.  If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Bluefield West Virginia Police at 304-327-6101.

