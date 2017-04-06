Bluefield WV Police Looking For Shooting Suspect

Bluefield West Virginia Police are on the hunt for a shooting suspect. Detectives said a shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday April 4, 2017. The suspect, Taurean Miller, reportedly shot from outside through the windows of a home where a man and woman inside were almost hit. It happened at a home on Washington Street in Bluefield. No injuries were reported. Detective J.B. Fox said it was a domestic dispute. Officers found 2 shell casings and 2 bullet holes in the home. Warrants have been issued for Miller. He's facing 2 counts of Attempted Murder. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Bluefield West Virginia Police at 304-327-6101.