LATEST: Commonwealth's Attorney IDs body found on East River Mountain

12:30 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2017 UPDATE:

A woman who was found dead on East River Mountain in Bluefield, Virginia has been identified. According to Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Dennis, the body of Kaitlyn "Kaitee" Ann Toler, 21, was found just off of Mountain Lane on Thursday. An autopsy is being done to find the cause of death.

The case is still under investigation by the Bluefield, Virginia Police Department. Investigators have several leads that are being followed. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bluefield Police at 276-326-2621 or Virginia State Police at 800-542-8716.

ORIGINAL STORY: Bluefield Police are looking into a suspicious death after locating a body. Early Thursday, April 6, 2017, Bluefield, Virginia police officers went to an undeveloped area of East River Mountain and found a body. When officers arrived, they located a dead woman.

Detectives and crime scene personnel are currently treating this incident as a "suspicious death." The identity of the victim is not being released.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Detective Shrader of the Bluefield Virginia Police Department at (276) 326-2621.

