After Wednesday night's storms, a fallen tree is now blocking a stretch of River Road in Wyoming County. Route 1016 from Pineville and Mullens is closed until further notice.

According to Wyoming County dispatchers, it is unclear whether the tree fell on power or telephone lines. Once first responders establish the nature of the lines downed, they will contact the company that owns them, so that they can safely remove the debris.

We will continue to update you on the status of the closure.