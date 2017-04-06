Chef Amy Mills Prepares Annual Chocolate Display for Lewisburg Chocolate Festival

20 pounds of chocolate, a dash of creativity, and a pinch of West Virginia spirit. That's the recipe for creating this years Chocolate Festival display. This year's piece is a series of West Virginia themed stained glass chocolate replicas and the recipe calls for a full serving of patience.

"Everything had to be done backwards. The images we found had to be reversed so that we're painting them upside down," says Amy Mills, Executive Pastry Chef at The Greenbrier Sporting Club, "That way when you turn them around they are in their correct form."

It's no wonder Amy says she and her crew have already spent more than 20 hours on the intricate pieces. Inside the doors of the Greenbrier Sporting Club Lodge Mills and her team have not just been working on the display for the chocolate fest, they've also been working on the 2,000 tasting they're set to give away on Saturday.

Considering the workload, it's obvious that none of the displays or tastings could be made without the main ingredient: Amy Mills.

"She is the best of the best. I mean, to get to work with her and have that opportunity to work and study under her is really an honor and a privilege," says pastry chef intern Lindsay Comer.



You can see the finished display this weekend at the Lewisburg Chocolate Festival. It will be set up in Harmony Ridge Gallery.