Lewisburg Police Department Plans Street Closings for Chocolate Festival

Thousands of people are expected to come out for the Lewisburg Chocolate Festival on April 8th. That means some traffic pattern changes are slated in Downtown Lewisburg.



Lewisburg Police say Route 60 will be closed to vehicles from the post office to the intersection of Route 219. The other side of route 60 up to Church Street will also be closed to vehicles. Route 219 through the city will be open with officers directing traffic.

Lewisburg Chief of Police Tim Stover adds, "We do have some reserved handicapped parking for folks that need that. We just encourage people to be cautious, watch for pedestrians, and have a good time a the chocolate festival."



The Chocolate Festival begins Saturday morning so heavier traffic is expected in the Lewisburg area of Route 219.