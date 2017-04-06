Greenbrier Resort Celebrates Longtime Employee Frank Mosley

This weekend The Greenbrier Resort is celebrating the birthday of a very special employee.



It's greeter Frank Mosley's 84th birthday bash! Aside from celebrating his birthday, Frank is also celebrating 59 years of working at the resort.

Regular resort guests and one time visitors alike can't get enough of the long time greeter!



"I've never been to anything like this before. I don't know what to expect, but I'm looking forward to it! I've had 83 birthdays but I've never had one like the 84th. I don't know. I don't even know what they've got planned for me but I know it will be nice," Frank says of the weekend celebrations.



To celebrate, overnight guests can enjoy a late checkout, a birthday party for Frank and more festivities. Frank also says he has no plans to retire.