Thousands of Frontier Communications customers in Fayette County are without phone service on Thursday, April 6, 2017. The Fayette County Office of Emergency Management tweeted about the outage.

Frontier advises 2200 customers in the Oak Hill area, that does not have phone service or 911 capability. they are working on the problem — Fayette Co WV OEM (@FayetteCoOEM) April 6, 2017

