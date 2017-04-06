Wyoming County man pleads guilty in child porn case

Hundreds of images of children engaged in sexual acts. That is the evidence against Eddie Dwaine Justice, Jr.,30, of Hanover, WV. Justice admitted to having more than 600 pictures of child porn on his computer in July 2016. The investigation showed that Justice was using a file sharing program to download and distribute the pictures and videos.

"This case should send a clear message - we will use every tool available to prosecute those who wish to do harm to children," stated U.S. Attorney Carol Casto. "There are significant consequences for child pornography crimes and we will continue working with our law enforcement partners to protect our communities and to hold those who victimize children accountable."

Justice faces up to 20 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 2, 2017.