Belmont County Man Jailed For Allegedly Possessing Disturbing Collection of Child Porn

The details surrounding a Belmont County man arrested for child pornography are being called "appalling." Officials said the 30-year-old man allegedly had an "extraordinarily large collection" of illegal videos involving children. Some of the depictions literally can't be described in news reports.

Officials said Russell Conrad was picked up at his home on National Road outside Morristown. They added that his alleged collection of child porn was quite disturbing.

"There were children being forced to engage in sexual activity with animals," disclosed Detective Sergeant Doug Cruse of the Belmont County Sheriff's Department. "It was pretty horrific stuff."

"This is a person who has been living in our community, downloading and sharing very, very graphic materials," said Sheriff Dave Lucas. "This is another person we've taken off the streets."

The sheriff said it was discovered by police in Brunswick, Ohio, who are part of Ohio's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force. Belmont County' Detective Sergeant Doug Cruse, a member of this task force, works daily to combat this secretive industry.

"It definitely creates an atmosphere of an underground network of people who share this stuff like it's a baseball card collection," noted Cruse.

The sheriff said they'll now investigate any contacts Russell Conrad may have had with actual children.

"They'll do a very thorough investigation of him, his life, what children he has had contact with," said Lucas. "And then we're going to make sure that none of those children has been abused or taken advantage of."

Conrad is charged with two counts of pandering obscenities involving a minor and six counts of possession of child pornography. His bond is set at $65,000. The sheriff says the videos could have been produced overseas, perhaps in Russia or Denmark.