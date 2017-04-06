National Academies seeking information on coal mine dust

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Representatives of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, coal mine operators and coal mine workers have been invited to present information at a meeting on coal mine dust next week in Charleston.

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine said a committee is looking at the effectiveness of monitoring and sampling approaches that are used to guide decisions about controlling respirable coal mine dust and its exposure to mine workers.

The National Academies said in a news release that the committee is looking for input from coal miners on their experiences using continuous personal dust monitors in underground mines.

The open session of the meeting runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. April 13 at the Marriott Charleston Town Center.

