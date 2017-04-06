Justice extends West Virginia legislative session - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Justice extends West Virginia legislative session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Gov. Jim Justice says he's extending the legislative session through Sunday to give lawmakers additional time to pass a budget.  The Democratic governor and the Republican-controlled House and Senate have yet to resolve their respective budget and tax proposals for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

The 60-day session was scheduled to end this week.

Justice says he's issued a proclamation as required by the state constitution and extending the session by a day.  He says he holds out hope they can reach an agreement.

