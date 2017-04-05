Local restaurant makes donation to Bluefield Fire Department

One restaurant in Bluefield makes a generous donation to the city's fire department. Big Whiskey Barbeque donated nearly 700 dollars to the Bluefield West Virginia Fire Department.

On Wednesday, April 5, 2017, Big Whiskey hosted the official presentation of the check to the firemen. Owner, Travis Harrys says he is honored to help out the community in anyway he can.

"We're very fortunate to be in a position where we're kind of built to where we can host events and bring people together for a good cause. Any time we can help our own community I feel very fortunate. I'm blessed and lucky to be able to do so," said Big Whiskey owner, Travis Harry.

The money donated will go to help put fire victims, who lost their homes, in hotels.