Three people arrested in Mt. Hope for hiding fugitive

West Virginia authorities arrested three people from the Mt. Hope area in relation to harboring a fugitive on Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

The Mount Hope Police Department, the West Virginia Probation and Parole Office and the Fayette County Sheriff's Office went to a residence in Mount Hope to locate a fugitive, who was wanted on a bond revocation.

When authorities arrived, they spoke to three residents. Each of the residents denied knowing anything about the fugitive's location. The authorities searched the property and found the fugitive inside of an unused refrigerator in the kitchen

Ralph Ward, age 35, of Mount Hope was arrested as a fugitive for a bond violation for Robbery in the First Degree. He was taken to the Southern Regional Jail.

Thaddeus Ball, age 25, of Mount Hope was taken into custody by the West Virginia Probation and Parole Officers for harboring a fugitive, associating with a wanted felon and violating the terms of his supervised release.

Ember Rice, age 24, and Lauren Cox, age 20, both of Mount Hope, were taken into custody by officers of the Mount Hope Police Department for the misdemeanor offense of Obstructing an Officer.

According to Mount Hope Police Chief Stan Ellison, they received a tip from the public on the location of the fugitive.

"We are very grateful to the public for providing us with the information to locate and arrest this fugitive," said Mount Hope Police Chief Stan Ellison.