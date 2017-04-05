Montcalm students compete in Science Day competition

Bluefield State College hosted Science Day on Wednesday, April 5, 2017. Montcalm High School 8th graders competed in the competition.

Students put their physics skills to the test today to try to win a 500 dollar scholarship to attend Bluefield State College. They competed in teams of three in an Egg Drop Contest to see which team could keep an egg from breaking after being dropped from a fire truck ladder.

"We used used 2 parachutes and we put a platform at the bottom and some cups and we used some straw to hold it up with," said Amirah Dover, Montcalm Student.

Students used common items to try to secure the egg's survival on impact. All but three eggs survived the fall.

Congratulations to the winners, Gabriella Dickerson and Kaitlynn Perkins. Their egg survived a 15 foot fall. The winners received a $500 scholarship and an "egg trophy."