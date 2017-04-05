A local non-profit organization hosting a Taco Thursday lunch

One non-profit organization, Open Heart Ministries, in Bluefield is dedicated to providing assistance to temporarily homeless people in the area. On Thursday, April 5, 2017 the organization is hosting a taco lunch from 11 a.m to 3:30 p.m.

They will serve zesty taco salads at West Virginia Manor, 415 Federal Street, Bluefield, WV. Taco salads are accompanied by sour cream, salsa, dessert and a soda. An eight dollar donation is requested, all proceeds will go to the Open Hear Ministries' homeless havens.

Orders can be made at (304) 323-2551. Local delivery is available.