First Responders Speak Out on UBB Disaster

The Captain with the Whitesville Fire Department at the time of the disaster tells 59 News they were the very first emergency crew to respond to the explosion. Along with them, the Whitesville Ambulance Service responded to help with the disaster. The community throughout Whitesville and Montcoal pulled together during this tragic time. All together, first responders throughout Whitesville dedicated all of their time to do all they could to help.

Other crews out of Beckley responded after to assist them with the disaster.

"It was a very difficult time," said the Director of Operations with JanCare, Paul Seamann.

As a part of JanCare Seamann remembers the Upper Big Branch Mine explosion so clearly. "The initial call came in that there was up to 29 miners trapped," said Seamann.

It was that moment when Seamann took charge and launched 16 ambulances from four different counties to the remote area where the Upper Big Branch Mine was. "We had 38 personnel down there that night trying to decide if it was going to be an initial rescue or early in the morning," said Seamann.

After 56 hours of working around the clock, Seamann coordinated with rescue teams who swarmed the mine searching for miners who were trapped under the ground. "It's almost incredible to understand how deep and far back the explosion was and how difficult it was," said Seamann.

Through the smoke and the toxic gas, first responders didn't give up. "We had out operations going on and everybody worked seamlessly to do what we could to help the operation," said Seamann.

As a part of the Beckley Fire Department, Kevin Price spent four days on the portal working with EMS. "I was just glad to be able to be there to help them in anyway I possibly could," said Price.

Price spent days supporting the distraught family members who were desperately holding on to hope. "The pain is there with the loss and our job is to take care of that pain," said Price.

As a first responder he says he now uses this experience to be prepared for the future. "Lessons learned through mine rescue classes, what could we do if something happened here," said Price.

Today (4/5) marks the seven year anniversary and first responders said no matter the amount of time that passes, they will never forget.