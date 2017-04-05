UPDATE: missing Fairfax County man found

UPDATE: Mr. Conrad has been safely located and returned to his family.

Wednesday, April 5, 2017, the Virginia State Policed issued a senior alert. The Fairfax County Police Department is searching for a local senior man.

James William Conrad Sr., 81, was last seen driving a Silver Toyota Tacoma truck on Wednesday, April 4, 2017. Conrad's last known location was Merrifield Garden Center in Falls Church, VA. He has blue eyes and grey hair. Conrad was wearing a navy blue windbreak, navy blue pants and brown leather shoes.

Conrad suffers from cognitive impairment, so his health and safety are in danger.

If you have any information on the vehicle or Mr. Conrad, please contact the Fairfax Police Department at 403-691-2131.