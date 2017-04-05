Fallen Upper Big Branch Mine Coal Miners Remembered on 7th Anniversary of Disaster

The Upper Big Branch Mine Disaster of 2010 will be remembered nationwide as one of the most heart breaking days in the history of West Virginia.

It was there that 29 coal miners were killed in an explosion on April 5, 2010 in Raleigh County.

John Bickford, former UBB Mine worker, can read the names of 29 close friends he once had and remember the times they shared together.

"I used to ride my bike with him [Ricky Workman]," Bickford said. "And [Grover Dale] Skeens, he was on the long wall; I worked with him some. They were all great men and I really miss them a lot."

But these memories are all at least seven years old now. What's currently left of the UBB Mine is a reminder that tragedy can strike at any given moment.

And up the road in Whitesville is the UBB Miners Memorial. A place that people like Bickford will forever hold close to their hearts.

"Brings back a lot of memories of the guys I really miss," Bickford said. "You work with them guys, some of them for over 10 years, and they're like brothers to you, you know. It's like missing part of your family."

The memorial was officially dedicated in late July of 2012 for family, friends, community members and beyond to come reflect on the ultimate sacrifice these coal miners gave on that day.

"It's a sad thing to think about, that's for sure," Carrol Conklin, Whitesville resident of 30 years, said. "I know I come by here and clean up this place all the time and help them out."

Seven years can pass quickly. But time can't always completely heal the pain from a loss like 29 loved members of the coal family.

"I know it was a bad day for the industry," Bickford said. "I lost a lot of friends."

