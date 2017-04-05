Lewisburg Fire Department Searches for Place to Build New Station

From a few steps back, Lewisburg Fire Department Station One may look like a perfectly conditioned historical building, but look closer, and you can see that's far from true.



"About 6 or 7 years ago we started noticing some deterioration on the building. Some cracks in the concrete floor here where we park the trucks, some foundation issues on the walls, some cracking," says Chief Joseph Thomas.

More recently, Thomas noticed those cracks in the walls are growing. Also growing, are the vines outside the building, which Thomas says have gotten so big that at times, they come through the roof. All of these are signs that something needs to be done.

"Probably our biggest fear, we've got a large crack on the front of the building," adds the Chief, "the front appears to be kind of falling off towards the roadway a little bit."

Though he is confident that an incident like that is a long way from happening, he also knows it is time for the fire station to relocate. "The city is determined right now, and they're setting money aside for a new location and a new station to be built. So, we're waiting right now to see how quick we can get that done," Thomas adds.

Aside from the repairs, the Chief also says the Lewisburg Fire Department is in need of more space to store vehicles and equipment which means a similar two-bay station will not be built the next time around. Right now, the department is working with the City of Lewisburg to find a piece of land to build an entirely new station on.