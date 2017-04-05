Emergency Official Offers Severe Weather Safety Tips In Tazewell County

While we are expecting high winds Wednesday night into Thursday morning, 59News spoke with emergency officials in Tazewell County on how to be prepared. Chief Dispatcher Shannon Yost said it's important to tie anything down outside your home that could get blown away, like trash cans and chairs. She also said it's a good idea to bring the small pets inside.

Yost said, "Be prepared with flashlights, candles, plenty of water in case you do lose the electricity. Flooding, if you start to see that it's coming in your house and you can't get out, by all means call 911. We'll get somebody out there to get you out. A lot of our fire departments have boats available where they can get to you and rescue you."



Yost said they have 4 people at a time on schedule in dispatch. If need be, they will call people in that lives close to the dispatch center.

