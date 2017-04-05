April 2017 Designated as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Greenbrier County

In Greenbrier County, the month of April 2017 is Child Abuse Prevention Month.



County Commissioners made this distinction in the middle of March. Organizations like CASA and the Children's Home Society of West Virginia hope this month will educate community members about the dangers and signs of child abuse. The groups also hope people will be informed on protecting children, and be aware of the need for foster and adoptive homes.

"There are a lot of children, every day, that are removed from their homes because of abuse and neglect. There are over 5,000 children in the state of West Virginia that are in out of home placement- foster care, relative placement- over 1200 of those children are up for adoption," Says Mary Carr of the Children's Home Society in Lewisburg.



If you're interested in being an adoptive or foster parent, you can call the Children's Home Society. On the last Friday of the month, the groups will also host the children's memorial flag day for those children who lost their lives because of abuse.