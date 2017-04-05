Lewisburg City Hall Prepares to Renovate Questionable Foundation

The City of Lewisburg is dealing with concerns of a sinking building.



In July 2016, a sinkhole opened up in the alley behind City Hall. That sinkhole was quickly repaired, but the back of City Hall is still cracking. Those cracks led the city to do an engineering study on the what is underneath the building. During that study, they discovered there is a need to repair the foundation so that further damage to the building isn't suffered.

"Like a lot of places in this county, Lewisburg is built right on top of caves. There are no surface streams so all the water goes underground. So, we've always had to deal with those issues. Sometimes they rear their ugly heads and we have a sinkhole collapse and it becomes real," says Mayor John Manchester.



The engineering study showed voids in the space under Lewisburg City Hall. On April 11th, the city will open the bidding up to firms that may be willing to fix the problem. Then, the city will know what it could cost to fix the problem.