Two arrested after Oak Hill drug bust

Oak Hill police arrest two people after a search warrant leads to a drug bust on Oyler Avenue.

William Smith from Oak HIll, and William Blevins from Detroit, Michigan were both arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.

The search warrant was issued after several months of a lengthy investigation by the Southern West Virginia Drug and Task Force. Officers found a large amount of fentanyl, heroin and cash. Officers also found several guns in the residence.