Free classes to be offered by the Raleigh County Commission on Aging

The Raleigh County commission on aging is trying to help people who take care of dementia patients. They will be hosting free classes once a month to show what resources are available locally to caregivers.

Each class will focus on a different resource. The goal is to make the county more dementia friendly.

"Taking care of someone with dementia is a challenge. It's hard. And you really can't do it alone. You need to have some resources, you need to have some support, so it's important for people to find out where they can get some help, where they can get some support,' said Terri Tilley, Director of Social Services.

They are also offering free care for Alzheimers and dementia patients during the class.