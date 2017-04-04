Lewisburg hosts a sweet event this weekend

If you are looking for a sweet way to spend your weekend, why not head over to Lewisburg? The annual Lewisburg Chocolate Festival is sure to draw thousands of people to the event.

Tickets are sold for one dollar each, in booklets of five tickets. Each ticket gets you one tasting. Money raised will benefit the United Way of the Greenbrier Valley.

"We've been doing it for ten years now and it has been hopefully we wont get that snow that we had last year and I was amazed every one was out in force last year despite the weather so chocolate is a universal attraction," said Lewisburg Mayor, John Manchester.

The festival is this Saturday, April 8, 2017, starting at 11 a.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the event.