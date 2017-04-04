Valley College in Beckley Hosts Open House

A local college opened its doors to the public so you could find out more about life changing opportunities.

Valley College in Beckley is hosted an open house on Tuesday April 4, 2017. Community members looking to go back to school can find out more about the college's different training options in the medical field and other careers.

"It just encourages the community to come check out the campus," Mariah Ritterbush, Valley College Beckley campus coordinator, said. "Whether they've been here before or never stopped by, we encourage them to come see what we have going on, meet the different instructors and staff and see what we can offer them."

Food, refreshments and even cotton candy were offered at the Valley College Beckley campus open house.

Follow @Joe_Putrelo on Twitter.

