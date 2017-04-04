Medical Marijuana Debate Continues: Can it Help the WV Opioid Problem?

Apart from the state legislature, the heated debate over legalizing medical marijuana continues in the southern West Virginia community.

A doctor 59News spoke with Tuesday April 4, 2017, believes it could help the opioid problem in the Mountain State.

Timothy Mitchem, Beckley resident, sat in the waiting room of the doctor's office wishing their was another option to help his issues with stress and pain. He believes that medical marijuana is what could help him and other West Virginians.

"If people actually would smoke that, then they would be more apt to not even touch pain pills or anything like that, which would be good for the state," Mitchem said.

He wasn't the only patient in the office who felt that way.

Barbara Bradley, Oak Hill native, said she knows several people who have abused deadly opioids because they couldn't get a prescription to medical marijuana.

"If they would pass it, that it would help a lot of sick people, plus it would help a lot of other people who are on other things not do those things," Bradley said. "And marijuana's never killed anybody."

Dr. Hassan Amjad, Beckley private practice physician, said most people who die of overdosing on opioids had mixed the drug with other narcotics. He told 59News legalizing medicinal marijuana would make people using opioids less dependent on them.

"Whatever they're doing right now is more harmful than taking medicated marijuana," Dr. Amjad said. "It may have some beneficial effects, yes."

While these views are popular around this doctor's office, the law enforcement side wasn't as convinced.

Scott Van Meter, Raleigh County Sheriff, said medical marijuana could be helpful to people with serious diseases like cancer. But he doesn't feel it would fix addiction issues around West Virginia.

"Maybe they know something that I don't know, but I know that I've talked to many addicts, and most of them started with marijuana and went on to something else," Van Meter said.

The 2017 legislative session ends April 8. 59News will continue to follow the status of the medical marijuana bill that passed back to the senate Tuesday April 4, 2017, and the debate around it.

