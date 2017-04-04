3rd Biennial Regional Technology Conference Held At Bluefield St - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

3rd Biennial Regional Technology Conference Held At Bluefield State College

3rd Biennial Regional Technology Conference Held At Bluefield State College

Posted: Updated:

A conference geared toward technology is happening in Mercer County.  The 3rd Biennial Regional Technology Conference was held at Bluefield State College on April 4, 2017.  This 3 day conference was also held at the Erma Byrd satellite campus in Beckley.  The conference is a chance to show how digital learning is transforming education. 

Digital Systems Librarian Nancy Adam-Turner, Ph.D. said, "We asked the Bluefield College students to join us because they're first and second year.  They're new students and we said ok, we'd like you also to do a poster presentation."


Co-chair of the conference Dr. Rodney Montague said, "Everybody can really be touched by this technology and learn something from this 3 day conference."


They're having special presentations of robotics and drones from Bluefield State's robotics national champions as well as the school's nursing digital simulations mannequins. 

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.