3rd Biennial Regional Technology Conference Held At Bluefield State College

A conference geared toward technology is happening in Mercer County. The 3rd Biennial Regional Technology Conference was held at Bluefield State College on April 4, 2017. This 3 day conference was also held at the Erma Byrd satellite campus in Beckley. The conference is a chance to show how digital learning is transforming education.

Digital Systems Librarian Nancy Adam-Turner, Ph.D. said, "We asked the Bluefield College students to join us because they're first and second year. They're new students and we said ok, we'd like you also to do a poster presentation."



Co-chair of the conference Dr. Rodney Montague said, "Everybody can really be touched by this technology and learn something from this 3 day conference."



They're having special presentations of robotics and drones from Bluefield State's robotics national champions as well as the school's nursing digital simulations mannequins.