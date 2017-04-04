Museum in Mount Hope Reopens for the Spring Season

One museum that exhibits pieces of Mount Hope's history has opened for the spring season.

The Dubois Museum on Main Street opened their doors to the public this morning (4/4).

This museum showcases the history of Dubois High School before and after it burnt down. Inside you can find actual pieces of the school and more about the people who graduated over 50 years ago.

"It's history, from learning about the past you're able to go forward, this and that happened. You can sit here and come back for days," said the Director for the Dubois Museum, Jean Evansmore.

From pictures to newspaper articles, the museum has a lot to offer.

Everyone is encouraged to come by and entry is completely free. The Dubois Museum is located on 116 Main Street in Mount Hope.

It's open every Tuesday and Thursday during the day and they hope to extend their hours into the evening.