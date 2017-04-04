Fayette County Schools Work Toward a Brighter Future

The Fayette County Board of Education signed a memorandum of understanding last night (4/3) with the School Building Authority for their comprehensive facilities amendment.

"It's time to reconfigure the educational system and the deliver system to make it more efficient," said the Superintendent for Fayette County Schools, Terry George.

George is leading efforts to begin renovations on eight schools throughout the county. "We're building STEM labs in both new schools and the new middle school will have an enhanced science program as well," said George.

These renovations are happening to accommodate a larger study body. With these renovations also comes consolidation efforts. "Fayette County can no longer sustain 18 schools, we don't have the funding to do so," said George. George said the student population is shrinking. In the last 25 years the county has gone from 25,000 students to 6,000. In response to the decrease of students, Fayette County will be permanently close four elementary schools.

As the mother of two kids in the Fayette County School system, Laura Kirk said there's no easy solution to fix this problem. "In order to adequately serve everyone in the county the way they want to be served is just not possible," said Kirk.

The mother of two understands parents are upset with consolidating schools, but she sees a bright side to the situation. "There are a lot of opportunities that larger schools get that smaller ones don't," said George.

The first contract in this project will be to build a new school for students who attend Collins Middle School. The entire project is expected to take ten years.