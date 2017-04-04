False Alarm Fire Service Fee Implemented in Bluefield, WV

The false alarm fire service fee is now back in effect in Bluefield, West Virginia, In 2016, the Bluefield West Virginia Fire Department responded to 291 false alarm calls that reportedly tie up their critical life-saving resources. Fire Chief Rick Cary said now, the third false alarm for businesses will result in a $50 fee and a $25 fee for residents.

Cary said, "Don't look at this as a negative. This is just us trying to be more reactive and proactive to responding to critical incidents. Any time that we do get one of these false alarm calls, it does take us out of the loop for a little bit and it takes us a while to get back into running the real incidents that we need to be on."

Cary said the false alarms in 2016 cost residents $30,000. We are told a lot of the false alarms were due to poorly maintained fire-detections systems.

Cary said, "The false alarms that we go to are older alarms. If they do update them, just keep the business number for the 911 center handy. Call them directly after you found that this is and cancel us in route or let us know before getting there. That would help us out a lot".

Captain Richard Hodge said some of their false alarms deal with cooking.

Hodge said, "Residents need to clean their stoves, you know better and monitor their temperatures in which they are cooking. We can get just about anywhere in the city of Bluefield in 5 minutes. If we're tied up on an emergency, it may take a few minutes longer but like I say, there again you're taking resources away from a vital or emergency situation and tying it up on a false alarm."

The service fee has been around for decades but was implemented on April 3, 2017.