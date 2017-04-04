UPDATE: Shots fired at Giles County Deputies; Manhunt Underway

UPDATE: APRIL 4, 2017 at 11:15 p.m

Despite the extensive efforts of the numerous local authorities, the armed suspect has not been located or identified. The search efforts including deputies on the ground and air, as well as the us of K9 units. These operations ended around 5:30 p.m Tuesday, April 4, 2017, but local search efforts are still ongoing.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is leading the investigation.

A manhunt is under way in the eastern portion of Giles County on Tuesday, April 4, 2017. Deputies were following up on an investigation at a home on Lucky Lane in the Newport area. When the deputies got out of their unmarked vehicles at around 2 p.m. a shot was fired that hit the gravel driveway near them. No one was injured.

State Troopers said a perimeter was set up to protect local residents. People traveling in the area are advised to take a different route. They are searching for the suspect in the air and on the ground. There is no description of the person available. Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspect is asked to contact the Giles County Sheriff's Office by calling 911.