Funeral held for fallen firefighter

Firefighters from two counties honored one of their fellow first responders on Monday, April 3, 2017. Mark Kelley Jr. passed away on Thursday, March 29, 2017. He was 29 years old.

Firefighters from Greenbrier and Raleigh Counties came out for the funeral in Rupert. Kelley had served with Volunteer Fire Departments in Clintonville, Rupert and Lester. He was also a special police officer in Rainelle.

"Mark was an awesome person inside and out," said Rupert VFD Firefighter Katie Redden. "He did everything he possibly could for anybody. He was very compassionate and very inspirational to a lot of people."

Kelley is survived by his wife Chasity who is pregnant with their second child, and his daughter, Bailey.