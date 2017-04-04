2 arrested, 1 on the run in Wyoming County investigation - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

2 arrested, 1 on the run in Wyoming County investigation

Posted: Updated:
By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Connect

Efforts to track down a group of people who are wanted in a theft investigation from Wyoming County have lead to a pair of arrests.  There is another person still on the run.

Thomas Cox, 52, and Dakota Morgan, 20, were arrested on Tuesday, April 4, 2017.  Cox is accused of Receiving Stolen Property, Destruction of Property and Giving False Information to Law Enforcement.  Morgan is charged with Accessory Before and After the Fact.  Both Cox and Morgan are being held in the Southern Regional Jail.  Cox's bond is $3,000.  Morgan's is $2,500.

Deputies are searching for 24-year-old Nicky Joseph Hatfield.  He is wanted for Grand Larceny involving a motorcycle.

Anyone with information on Hatfield's location is asked to contact the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office at 304-732-8000.  Anonymous tips can also be left with CrimeStoppers West Virginia by calling 304-255-STOP (7867).  They can also be submitted at CrimeStoppersWV.com or by using the P3 Tips App on your phone or mobile device.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.