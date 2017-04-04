Princeton woman missing for weeks - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Princeton woman missing for weeks

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Officers with the Princeton Police Department are asking for help from the community to find a woman who disappeared in February.  Investigators said Lois Fink was last seen on Feb. 22, 2017 at a home on Straley Ave.

Fink is 37-years-old.  She is 5-feet 6-inches tall and 150-pounds.  She has blue eyes and strawberry blonde hair.  Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the Princeton Police Department at 304-487-5000.  Anonymous tips can also be left with CrimeStoppers West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867), going to CrimeStoppersWV.com or by using the P3 Tips app on your computer, phone or mobile device.

