Two people dead, hit by train in Kanawha County, WV

Two people were hit and killed by a train while walking on railroad tracks in St. Albans on Tuesday, April 4, 2017. Dispatchers said the two victims are an adult man and woman, but no names have been released yet.

Crews on scene said the victims were on a bridge over the Coal River when they were hit. They're calling the situation an accident. We're told the train conductor made the 911 call, telling dispatchers he may have hit two people.

Trains have been stopped in the area. The railroad crossings at B St., C St., 2nd St., and 5th St. in St Albans are all blocked and 3rd Street is set up as an alternate route.

There is no word right now on how long these roads will be closed. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is investigating the scene.