School Consolidation Plan Moves Forward in Fayette County

On Monday, April 3, 2017, the Fayette County Board of Education met to discuss the future of their school system. With a four to one vote, the board voted to move forward with the Memorandum of Understanding with the School Building Authority.

This now gives the green light on construction and renovation for the Fayette County consolidation plan, which would reduce the number of schools in the county from 18 to 11. Superintendent Terry George says the plan will drastically improve the school's curriculum.

"It is time to re-configure the educational system and a delivery system here in order to make it more efficient," said Superintendent George.

For a full explanation of the Fayette County Consolidation Plan, you can visit http://www.wearewvproud.com/story/32749239/fayette-county-schools-proposes-new-consolidation-plan