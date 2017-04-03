Community Prepares for New Ghent VFD Substation

Ghent Volunteer Fire Department is nearing the completion of their fire substation.

Monday, April 3, 2017 crews were pouring cement for the parking lot, and putting in drywall for the offices. The substation be located on Route 3 near Shady Spring High School.

Ghent Fire Chief Rick Morrison said he expects the project to be complete within the next 30 days.

"The people in the neighborhood are excited," Morrison said, "It's going to add to the neighborhood by having fire service locally. Insurance rate wise its going to help a tremendous amount of people."

The majority of the funding for this project came from the Raleigh County Fire Levy.