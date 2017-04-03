Construction Continues at Shady Spring High School

A high school in Raleigh County continues to make progress on multi-million dollar renovations.

Construction is underway for a new gymnasium at Shady Spring High School. It is expected to be completed by September.

The principal at Shady Spring High School said everyone at the school has adjusted well to attending school while under construction.

"It's been a puzzle," Shady Spring High School Principal Deanna Massey, said. "But my staff and my students and my parents have done wonderfully with it. They just take each challenge in toll."

A new main office and set of classrooms for the school are also under construction. Massey said the entire project should be finished by February 2018.