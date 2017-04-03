Construction Continues at Shady Spring High School - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Construction Continues at Shady Spring High School

Posted: Updated:
SHADY SPRING -

A high school in Raleigh County continues to make progress on multi-million dollar renovations. 

Construction is underway for a new gymnasium at Shady Spring High School. It is expected to be completed by September. 

The principal at Shady Spring High School said everyone at the school has adjusted well to attending school while under construction.

"It's been a puzzle," Shady Spring High School Principal Deanna Massey, said. "But my staff and my students and my parents have done wonderfully with it. They just take each challenge in toll."

 A new main office and set of classrooms for the school are also under construction.  Massey said the entire project should be finished by February 2018. 

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.