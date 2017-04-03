Caregivers arrested for stealing thousands of dollars

Fayette County Sheriff's Deputies arrested two people for allegedly stealing money from an incapacitated adult.

In February, the sheriff's office received a complaint about Jeremy Wriston and Janice Wriston, who were living with the victim in the Paint Creek Road area of Scarbro. Detectives said their investigation revealed the suspects had moved in with the victim in March of 2016 and had promised to care for the individual.

Deputies said the pair allegedly misappropriated several thousand dollars of the victim's Social Security and disability income, as well as disposed of some of the victim's personal property. The criminal complaint said the suspects also incurred substantial debts in the victim's name.

Jeremy Wriston, 33, and Janice Wriston, 33, are charged with Financial Exploitation of an Incapacitated Adult and Embezzlement by a Fiduciary. Both charges are felonies. Both suspects were arrested on Monday, April 3, 2017 and were each released on a $10,000.00 bond following their arraignment in the Fayette County Magistrate Court.

The victim in this case is not being identified at this time, but deputies confirmed that the victim is related to the suspects.

