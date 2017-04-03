Hinton Business Celebrates 45-Year Ownership

A local business owner in Summers County is celebrating almost a half century of running her business.

Hinton Floral and Gift Shop threw a party for its owner of now 45 years, Donna Pivont. She said her husband bought the business for her in the early 1970's.

Pivont told 59News owning the shop for this long hasn't been easy, but she's loved the experience.

"Well it's been a struggle," Pivont said. "But I've had a very supportive family. My husband especially."

Pivont's husband said Hinton Floral and Gift Shop has been in business since the 1920's. Her husband officially bought it for her in 1972.

