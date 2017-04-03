Local Non-Profit Fundraising Through Denim For a Difference Campaign

A local non-profit organization is raising money towards a noble cause by encouraging companies to let employees wear jeans at work.

Monday April 3, 2017 is day one of the United Way of Southern West Virginia's Denim For a Difference campaign. Donating to the United Way for this cause helps its general fund and relaxes the work environment.

Employees will get the opportunity to wear their jeans to work.

"People pay $5 for one day, $10 for three days, or if you want to strut your stuff in your blue jeans all week long, it's $15, which is what we do here at the United Way office," Margaret O'Neal, United Way of Southern West Virginia executive director, said.

O'Neal said the Denim for a Difference Week has just started and it's not too late to become part of the effort. The money raised will go towards helping agencies the United Way of Southern West Virginia assists.

Follow @Joe_Putrelo on Twitter.