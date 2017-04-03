Hinton Police Work to End Fentanyl Epidemic

Fentanyl is widely known for being one of the most potent controlled substances available and police in Hinton said the city underwent an epidemic of the drug in the past year.

"Fentanyl is truly, truly a dangerous drug," Timothy Adkins, Hinton Police patrolman, said. "I mean there are no words for it."

Adkins has seen the deadly effects of Fentanyl.

It's a synthetic opioid that is prescribed to treat patients with severe pain. The National Institute on Drug Abuse describes it as similar to morphine, but 50 to 100 times more potent.

Adkins told 59News that there have been a few reported deaths in the past year from people in the area injecting it into their bodies.

"Of course that way it's very dangerous," Adkins said. "There's no real way to regulate the kind of dose that you're getting. So a lot of times that's the kind of overdoses we see is from intervention of a Duragesic patch like Fentanyl."

Injecting Fentanyl is not the only way people have abused it.

Adkins recalled a past incident where someone overdosed from lacing it with other drugs.

"A gentleman had used a Fentanyl patch on top of another narcotic," Adkins said. "It is used in conjunction with other narcotics that can produce a super high, if you will."

Adkins said classes law enforcement officers take on controlled substances often highlight Fentanyl as a topic of discussion because of how dangerous it is. But he told 59News Hinton hasn't seen an overdoes from it in the past six months.

Having a Fentanyl patch without a prescription could lead to a citation or arrest for possession of a controlled substance. It is a felony in the state of West Virginia to sell it or have the intent to sell Fentanyl.

