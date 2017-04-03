LATEST: Two dead in shooting investigation

8:30 p.m. Monday, April 3, 2017 UPDATE:

It was a dramatic scene on Monday afternoon (4/3) along Clear Fork Road as police rushed to the scene after reports of gunfire.

The first trooper to make it on scene found the body of 77-year-old, Billy Joe Collins, who had been shot and killed. "It was then discovered the individual responsible for the shooting was down the road at Spruce Tabernacle Church," said Sgt. Matt Horne.

Sgt. Horne was one of several troopers who evacuated the church safely. After that, they found the suspect, 29-year-old, David Young. "Located the suspect inside, deceased already from a gunshot wound," said Sgt. Horne.

Troopers have been able to link the shooter, Young, to other crimes that happened earlier in Raleigh County. "Through the course of this investigation we were able to find the suspect who shot that individual was linked to car jacking that happened earlier to date, today," said Sgt. Horne. One of the cars on the scene of the shooting was stolen by Young and that was just one of several cars he had stolen.

Troopers said they are still trying to piece together what happened and the motive behind the incident. "It's our understanding the gentleman that was stealing the cars had no ties to that area at all," said Sgt. Horne.

4:30 p.m. Monday, April 3, 2017 UPDATE:

State Troopers have confirmed that two people are dead in a shooting investigation that happened in Raleigh County. It happened off of Clear Fork Road. There is no word on the identities of those involved. More information is expected to be released soon.

ORIGINAL STORY: West Virginia State Troopers are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, April 3, 2017. The initial call came in at around 1:10 p.m. It was reported in the Clear Fork Road area. Details are still unclear as to what led up to the shooting.

Initial reports did not include the name or condition of the victim. There is also no information on the suspect at this time.

According to officials with the Beckley Police, it began with an accident on Market Street in Beckley. The car involved was apparently stolen. Investigators said, the person who stole that car, stole another vehicle and drove away. Beckley Police are working to identify the suspect from video they obtained at the accident scene.

59News has a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as it become available. Watch for updates here, on the air and on social media.